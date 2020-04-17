Freeform cancels the Party Of Five reboot

Photo : Freeform/Vu Ong

Freeform announced today that it’s pulling the plug on its single-season Party Of Five reboot, consigning the Acosta family to the same dustbin of television history that previously consumed the original show’s Salinger clan. (Albeit, at a much faster pace this time .) The series centered on the aforementioned quintet of siblings , forced to fend for themselves after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

The series originally aired on the Disney-owned cable network back at the start of the year; per Variety, it was also one of the channel’s lowest performers, despite a somewhat warmer critical reception that praised the show, both for its attempts to tackle openly political themes, as well as its focus on more human moments between the Acosta kids. The series starred Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta, and Elle Paris Legaspi, and was created by original Party Of Five creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser.