Clips

Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly are loser astronauts in Showtime's Moonbase 8 trailer

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsMoonbase 8Tim Heideckerjohn c. reillyfred armisenTrailerShowtime
Screenshot: Showtime

Three comedy luminaries—Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly—star as a gaggle of would-be astronauts in Moonbase 8, which is finally set to premiere more than two years after it was first announced. Per a new trailer released today, the six-part series lands on Showtime on November 8.

What’s abundantly clear in the below clip is that Cap (Reilly), Skip (Armisen), and Rook (Heidecker) would die horrendous deaths if they ever actually made it to the moon, which is why they’ve been assigned to a Moon Base Simulator in the Arizona desert. There, they must prove to NASA they can work as a team if they ever hope to actually get launched into orbit. “I screwed up my whole life,” Cap says. “That’s why I need to get this Moon. If I get to the Moon, I’m a hero.”

It looks like the perfect collaboration between its leads, whose chemistry has been refined across episodes of Heidecker’s Awesome Show, Great Job! sketch series and Office Hours podcast. Watch it below.

Baskets co-creator Jonathan Krisel wrote Moonbase 8 with Armisen, Heidecker, and Reilly, and also serves as its director. It debuts November 8 at 10 p.m. CT.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

