Screenshot: Black Christmas (YouTube)

The 1974 Black Christmas is a seminal slasher. The 2006 remake? Not so much. Now, it’s time for yet another gang of sorority sisters to see their blood stain the fresh-blown snow. Blumhouse’s new take on Black Christmas comes via Sophia Takal, who made us fans with 2016's Always Shine, and, as the below trailer demonstrates, her take is a bold one.

“One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker,” reads a synopsis. “But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.”

What the trailer also teases—and this could constitute a spoiler but, hey, it’s in the trailer—is that the girls aren’t up against a lone killer so much as they are a male-dominated cult—led by Cary Elwes!—that doubles as a slap-happy frat. Subtle? Absolutely not. Satisfying? We hope so.

Imogen Poots, Brittany O’Grady, Aleyse Shannon, and Lily Donaghue lead the cast of the slasher, which lands on Friday the 13th of December.