We’ll let you take a moment to sort out the title for Netflix’s upcoming mockumentary, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Go ahead. Once you’ve finished, join us back here to delight in whatever the hell this wacky thing is. Starring David Harbour of Stranger Things as a fictional version of himself and also his father, this wonderful little oddity is being released as “A Netflix Playhouse Featurette,” which seems like the platform’s attempt to capitalize on its stable of recurring actors while also developing its own offbeat comedy brand similar to a Documentary Now! or a Lonely Island thing. You will hear no complaints from this corner of the internet, particularly with regards to the involvement of Kate Berlant, insanely hilarious character actor and frequent John Early collaborator.

And in case you need further persuasion, the trailer boasts this gem of a pull-quote: “More twists than Stranger Things,” says David Harbour of Stranger Things. Here’s the synopsis for Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, which arrives on July 16:

In this new mockumentary, join “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy - all in 28-minutes.