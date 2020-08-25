Photo : Jim Spellman ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Showtime’s Ray Donovan aired seven seasons before wrapping earlier this year, so you’d be forgiven for not remembering the season one arc of Frank Whaley’s doomed FBI agent. Whaley, however, remembers it well, if for no other reason than he allegedly got slapped in the face by co-star Jon Voight while on set.

Advertisement

Whaley, a Hollywood veteran who you probably remember from Pulp Fiction and Swimming With Sharks, tweeted out the claim last night after watching Voight, a noted Trump supporter, introduce the fever dream that was last night’s Republican National Convention. (Voight praised Trump’s “swift action” in addressing the spread of COVID-19, which is rich.)

Advertisement

“Fuck Jon Voight,” Whaley wrote. “On Ray Donovan he slapped me across the face in the middle of a scene because he couldn’t keep up, then denied doing it. He forgot about the still photographer who was on set. Bottom line: Jon Voight is a major dick.”

Sure enough, the tweet comes accompanied by a still photo of Voight mid-slap as Whaley reacts, looking almost as shocked as Kramer did when Voight bit his arm.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long before the less-talented but equally Trump-supporting Dean Cain logged on to defend Voight. “ He slapped you — that’s quite clear,” wrote the guy making a movie about Trump walking on Mars. “ The reason he slapped you remains a mystery... although I have an idea.” Whaley has yet to respond to the one-time Superman’s tweet, but others have, mainly to call him “pooperman.”

Advertisement

A representative for Voight did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club’s request for comment.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com