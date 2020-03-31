Photo : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

In retrospect, it was foolish of us to try and predict what Frank Ocean would do. Back in October, it really seemed like he was getting ready to announce a new album, with two singles debuting at his PrEP+ club night and a third appearing online that seemed to have some hints about future songs in its album art, but that was all we heard from Ocean until January when he was announced as one of the Coachella headliners. It’s now the end of March and Ocean is finally back… kind of.

This week, fans actually started to receive the vinyl versions of the aforementioned singles (“Dear April” and “Cayendo”), which went on sale back in October and include remixes by Justice and Sango. At this point, it looks like the songs are only available on these vinyls and not on any streaming services or digital download stores. Billboard reached out to a spokesperson for Ocean who would only confirm that the vinyls had been released and didn’t share any “additional comment” on the songs, where else they might be available, or where that new album is.

Advertisement

That being said, the world has gone through some shit while we’ve been waiting for new Frank Ocean music. Coachella has been moved to October due to the coronavirus, and it seems somewhat likely that Ocean would’ve used that festival as a crucial part of his album release plans—assuming there really were album release plans. Maybe we’ll know more about whatever Frank Ocean has been working on by the time Coachella actually happens? We don’t know, but we do know better than to try and make assumptions.

You can hear some of what’s on the vinyl singles below, courtesy of some fans on social media.