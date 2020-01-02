Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott to headline this year's Coachella

Photo : Visionhaus ( Getty Images )

Attention, music festival fans: It is now officially That Time Of Year once again, as Coachella released its schedule, including its headliners, for this year’s multiple weekends of shows. Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Danny Elfman, Run The Jewels, and more are all set to perform in Indio this April, but some of the biggest reveals today came in the form of the headliners: Travis Scott, the reunited Rage Against The Machine, and, perhaps most notably, Frank Ocean.

Ocean, after all, is a notably reticent performer, making it big news any time he actually commits to getting on stage. He also hasn’t released a new album since 2016, although he did drop a few fresh singles last year, which, combined with these new dates, raises hopes that a third album might soon be on its way.

Coachella runs this year on the weekends of April 10th and 17th. (Although the first weekend is already sold out.) Pre-sales for the second weekend begin on January 6.