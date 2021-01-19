Screenshot : VVS Films

Frank Grillo gets shot, stabbed, disemboweled, and exploded in the rowdy trailer for Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, the latest entry in Hollywood’s ever-burgeoning “time loop” subgenre. This one, in which a former special forces agent is forced to relive the day of his murder, looks like a silly, ultra- violent cross between Happy Death Day and Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Free Guy. Also, it has Frank Grillo, star of the Purge sequels. Frank Grillo makes every movie better.

In addition to co-writing and directing, Carnahan, the action guru behind The Grey and The A-Team, has cast “Mad” Mel Gibson as the movie’s villain, a shady colonel desperate to keep Grillo in a perpetual state of splatter. Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh co-star as Grillo’s lost love and prime tormenter, respectively.

Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

Boss Level shoots its way onto Hulu on March 5.