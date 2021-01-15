Screenshot : Wrong Opinion

After Ariel Pink was dropped from Mexican Summer following his attendance at the Trump rally that turned into the Capitol Hill riot last week, indie pop connoisseur Tucker Carlson decided Pink’s setback was “a moment that tells you a lot about where we are and where we’re going.” To get to the bottom of this, Carlson, likely moments after throwing out his Cate Le Bon records in disgust, invited Pink onto his show for a discussion of the latest example of what Pink sadly describes as “cancel culture.”



Pink, who says he was in Washington D.C., just to check out “a peaceful rally,” tells Carlson’s furrowed brow that he’s especially sad because he “didn’t vote so much for Trump as against cancel culture and this environment that’s been blazing for about four years but is about to ramp up and get even worse.” (We imagine the fact that Pink is also currently in the midst of a court case centered on sexual and physical abuse allegations informs his opinion of “cancel culture,” too.)



Spurred on by a chyron reading “MUSICIAN UNFAIRLY CANCELED AFTER CAPITOL HILL RIOT,” Fox News viewers are now forced into the uncomfortable position of having to support Pink if they want to stand up against the forces of Cultural Marxism—something people like PJ Vogt immediately pegged as a gorgeous new wrinkle in the modern political landscape.



A quick search of “ariel pink patriot” on Twitter yields a bunch of good examples of how quickly the MAGA set can find their favorite new artist. We learn from them, in one case, that “his music creates world peace” and, as Megyn Kelly notes, that “this guy got canceled just for going to listen to Trump speak.”



Plenty of people have noted that Pink’s new fans are now also going to have to actually listen to their new favorite musician, which may not go as well as they hope.



As for Pink himself, his Tucker Carlson appearance means he’s now found a new demographic that will no doubt support him long into the future, buying his new records and waving Gadsden flags as he tours in support of other exciting acts like Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Wayne Newton.



