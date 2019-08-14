Photo: Shia LaBeouf (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images); Jesse Watters (John Lamparski/Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf’s no angel—we’ve written about his troubling behavior, the consequences of his substance abuse issues, and his weird plagiarism. The actor’s since apologized, gotten sober, and discussed how his work on this year’s excellent The Peanut Butter Falcon helped him stop being such an asshole. Fox News host and Trump sycophant Jesse Watters, meanwhile, has yet to apologize for his history of harassment, spreading disinformation, and being extremely racist. Even his mom thinks he sucks.

As such, we very much enjoy Watters’ claim that LaBeouf called him “trash” in an airport lounge. He said as much while discussing CNN host Chris Cuomo’s Fredo-induced meltdown, taking credit that he didn’t “lose it” like Cuomo. Of course, that’s likely less due to his own restraint—he threw punches at a Huffington Post reporter back in 2016—and more to the fact that LaBeouf isn’t the kind of guy you just step up to. Just look what he did to Brad Pitt.

Advertisement

“The other day I was at a lounge at the Delta...Sky...situation, trying to take off for a flight with my family,” he said in the above segment. “And the actor Shia LaBeouf or whatever his name is—I think it was him, it looked exactly like him. I walk by, and he calls me trash, right in front of my kids.”

Advertisement

Unnecessary? Probably. Guys like Watters get off on being despised. We’d still, however, add it to the list of great things LaBeouf’s been up to lately. On top of The Peanut Butter Falcon, his autobiographical Honey Boy just got a trailer after wowing at Sundance, and he’s set to star alongside Robert De Niro in the indie crime drama After Exile.

Watters, meanwhile, will probably join Trump’s cabinet any day now.