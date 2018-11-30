Photo: Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Fox and the producers of its popular science program Cosmos have both issued statements today in regards to recent allegations of sexual misconduct against host Neil deGrasse Tyson, stating that they’re investigating the charges raised in a recent report posted to the website Patheos. In it, author David G. McAfee writes that two women—Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, and Tyson’s former assistant, Ashley Watson—have both accused the well-known astrophysicist of exhibiting sexually inappropriate behavior toward them. Another woman, musician Tchiya Amet, has reportedly previously accused Tyson of sexually assaulting her when they were both in graduate school together. (Those allegations, and a subsequent interview with Amet, were also reported by McAfee for Patheos, which focuses, among other topics, on the atheist/skeptic community.)

Producers on Cosmos—which airs jointly on Fox and National Geographic, and which has a new season, Possible Worlds, slated for release in 2019—said in their statement that, “The credo at the heart of Cosmos is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of Cosmos can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.” Fox, meanwhile, said it had just been notified of the accusations against Tyson, but that they “take these matters very seriously and we are reviewing the recent reports.”



[via Variety]