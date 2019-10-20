Fox blesses Bless The Harts with a second season

Animated shows on Fox generally fall into one of two categories: They run forever, or they immediately fail. The shows that fall into the former category are obvious, because they’ve all been on for over a decade, and TV hell is positively packed with rejected Fox cartoons like Allen Gregory, Napoleon Dynamite, Son Of Zorn, Bordertown, and of course Murder Police, which didn’t even make it to air. Somewhat inexplicably, Fox newcomer Bless The Harts has now inched closer to that “live forever” category, with Variety reporting that the show has just been renewed for a second season after only three episodes. Bless The Harts is also the first new show from the fall season to get a renewal, with NBC’s Sunnyside being the first new show to get canceled—or at least sort of canceled, since it will air its remaining episodes on NBC’s app and website.

Bless The Harts, for those who have missed it in these last few weeks, comes from writer Emily Spivey and producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and it’s about a single mom taking care of her wacky family in a small town in North Carolina. It also takes place in the King Of The Hill universe for some reason, and has a very famous cast, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, and Kumail Nanjiani, which Allen Gregory—for all its many great qualities—did not have.