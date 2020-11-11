Photo credits: John Darnielle (left, Barney Britton/Redferns/Getty Images), Rudy Giuliani (right, BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images) Image : The A.V. Club

We would like to issue a formal apology to everyone we ever rolled our eyes at for suggesting that the Trump era would serve as some great wellspring for the discontented arts; it’s clear to us now that the creative community was simply waiting for the ultimate muse to get their Trump-related juices flowing (sorry, gross, we’d delete it if we could), and that that source of inspiration appears to have turned out to be the already-legendary Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, truly the “everybody who saw the Sex Pistols play in Manchester in 1976 started a band” of dumb ass American political theater.

We’ve already reported on Tim Heidecker’s musical ode to the event that launched a thousand gyrating virtual furries, and now we have another musical masterpiece to sink our teeth into, courtesy of The Mountain Goats/John Darnielle, who provide the rousing soundtrack for this 47-second epic documentary about the event:

Truly, it’s a group effort of Twitter luminaries , though: Inspired by tweets from MST3K’s Bill Corbett and Vulture’s Craig Jenkins, edited by Darnielle’s wife Lalitree Darnielle, co-created by Lady To Lady podcaster and comic Brandie Posey, and presented to the world by John Hodgman, it’s the perfect response to the all-important the question, “Hey, doesn’t ‘ Four Seasons Total Landscaping’ sound a lot like the title of a Mountain Goats song?” (Yes, it does.) All this, plus “Dildo Madness.” We’re going to keep our fingers crossed for a full-length version of the track, but in the meantime, we’ll eke whatever joy we can out of the aftermath of an election that somehow hasn’t gotten a whole lot less scary a frustrating 8 days after the fact.