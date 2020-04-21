Fountains Of Wayne recruits Sharon Van Etten for its first performance in 7 years

Photo : Maury Phillips ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

A few weeks after the death of frontman Adam Schlesigner, Fountains Of Wayne will play its first concert in seven years on Wednesday, April 22 . Stepping in for the late singer and songwriter is Sharon Van Etten, the powerhouse artist and actor behind last year’s Remind Me Tomorrow and a slew of other killer albums .

The performance will be part of a one-night broadcast fundraiser, Jersey 4 Jersey, which aims to raise funds for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. It’ll play via Apple Music and AppleTV apps, as well as on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio and a number of local TV and radio stations. The star-studded event will also feature the likes of Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Halsey, Jon Stewart, SZA, and, of course, Bruce Springsteen.

“Brian, Jody, and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” singer-guitarist Chris Collingwood said in a press release. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”



Van Etten added, “ As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community. Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

The event kicks off on tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET.