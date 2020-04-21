Fountains Of Wayne recruits Sharon Van Etten for its first performance in 7 years

A few weeks after the death of frontman Adam Schlesigner, Fountains Of Wayne will play its first concert in seven years on Wednesday, April 22. Stepping in for the late singer and songwriter is Sharon Van Etten, the powerhouse artist and actor behind last year’s Remind Me Tomorrow and a slew of other killer albums.
The performance will be part of a one-night broadcast fundraiser, Jersey 4 Jersey, which aims to raise funds for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. It’ll play via Apple Music and AppleTV apps, as well as on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio and a number of local TV and radio stations. The star-studded event will also feature the likes of Chris Rock, Danny DeVito, Halsey, Jon Stewart, SZA, and, of course, Bruce Springsteen.
“Brian, Jody, and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” singer-guitarist Chris Collingwood said in a press release. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”
Van Etten added, “As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community. Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”
The event kicks off on tomorrow night at 7 p.m. ET.