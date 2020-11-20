Former reality TV show host's son tests positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. spent Election Night 2020 maskless in the crowded East Room of the White House Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

It’s almost like someone could have predicted this.

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The news of Donald Trump’s eldest son contracting COVID-19 came just hours after news broke that gremlin lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, also tested positive for the highly contagious disease. (And if you’re confused as to whether we’re calling Rudy Giuliani an actual gremlin or a lawyer of gremlins, it’s both.)

We here at The A.V. Club hope for a speedy recovery for all among the more than 185,000 people in the United States who received their coronavirus diagnosis today (a new record, WE’RE NUMBER ONE!), but we also can’t help but point out that the Trumps and Giulianis have been some of the most vocal among the political figures trying to downplay the seriousness of a pandemic that has already taken 1.34 million lives.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing,” Andrew Giuliani posted on Twitter Friday. One aspsect of that contact tracing will be reaching out to everyone in attendance at that now-infamous press conference on Wednesday where the elder Giuliani began melting before our very eyes.

As for Donald Trump’s eldest son, “He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources,” Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Friday afternoon, also sharing that Don Jr.’s spokesperson confirms that Don Jr. received his diagnosis “earlier this week” and “has been quarantining at a private location” where he is “following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”



Please excuse us for questioning if any member of the Trump family is capable of acting as though the rules apply to them.



This all comes just more than a month after Donald Trump himself was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Just 61 more days, y’all. Just 61 more days.