In the ’90s, Skeet Ulrich often played the unrepentant bad boy in movies like The Craft and Scream, like a Teen Beat version of Johnny Depp. Since then, Ulrich has transitioned into a solid TV career with series like Jericho, Law And Order: L.A., and, of course Riverdale, in which he plays the pops of Jughead Jones.

Turns out Ulrich is quite a dad in real life, too, to teenaged twins Jakob and Naiia. Twitter user @milrich4 noticed that Jakob’s Instagram is overflowing with very sweet comments from his dad, who peppers his messages with affectionate terms like “sweetheart” and a plethora of emojis. Ulrich calls his son talented, calls himself blessed, and you can just call us straight-up weepy after scrolling through it all.

Hard to believe that jerk Billy in Scream turned out so nice, or maybe Ulrich has just been an even greater actor than we thought this whole time?

