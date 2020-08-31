Ron Jeremy Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged Ron Jeremy on Monday with 20 counts of sexual assault. Back in July, the veteran adult film star was taken into custody for a number of disturbing charges, including forcible rape and sexual battery. The new slate of accusations stems from 13 women and date back to 2004. ( Jeremy was already in custody for the previous claims.) The new charges are just unsettling and include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl. THR has the full list of complaints in its report.

Per KTLA5, prosecutors received 25 additional assault claims after Jeremy was initially arrested. The alleged victims’ ages range from 15 to 54, and the most recent incident occurred New Year’s Day 2020 when, per court documents , Jeremy sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside an unidentified Hollywood business. Six of the alleged assaults took place at a West Hollywood bar that the adult film star frequented.

Jeremy is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. If convicted, he could receive a maximum of more than 250 years to life in state prison.