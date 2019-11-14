Forget Batman, Ben Affleck is sad basketball man in this The Way Back trailer

Ben Affleck is reuniting with The Accountant director Gavin O’Connor, but this trailer for The Way Back looks a whole lot different from that movie where Affleck played a guy who was so smart that it made him good at murder. This time around, he’s playing a former high school basketball star who is now depressed and directionless, drinking beers in the shower and having extremely heavy conversations with everyone he crosses paths with… until he gets roped into a job coaching a high school basketball team and things start to turn around. It probably won’t happen that fast, but this trailer doesn’t obfuscate the fact that these down-on-their-luck players are going to help this down-on-his-luck guy get his life back on track. (Who wants to bet that he gets the team to a championship game and then loses, but it’s still emotionally satisfying?)

The Way Back also stars Al Madrigal, Michael Watkins, Janina Gavankar, and Glynn Turman. It’ll be in theaters in March.