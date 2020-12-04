Screenshot : Shudder

Hunted, a buzzy survival horror flick from Persepolis co-director Vincent Paronnaud, combines myth, magic, and brutality in its latest trailer. A gnarly spin of Little Red Riding Hood, the story tracks a kidnapping that takes a turn for the mythic once it falls under the canopy of wilderness.

Lucie Debay stars as Eve, who meets cute with a wolfish older man at a bar who pounces upon her when they’re alone, taking her prisoner. Eve eventually escapes into the woods, where she develops a desire for revenge that, in a fun twist, is aided by the creatures of the forest. “T he forest was a defender of the innocent,” intones a narrator as her tormenters square off against birds, snakes, wolves, and even Eve herself, who appears to go full Braveheart.

Watch it below:

It’s a good year for punishing survival thrillers , as 2020's also seen the release of John Hyams’ Alone and Shawn Linden’s Hunter Hunter, both solid entries in the genre. As for Hunted, that hits Shudder on January 14.