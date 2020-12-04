Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Forest creatures clash with a wolfish kidnapper in this badass trailer for Shudder's Hunted

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe HuntedVincent ParonnaudShudderTrailer
Screenshot: Shudder

Hunted, a buzzy survival horror flick from Persepolis co-director Vincent Paronnaud, combines myth, magic, and brutality in its latest trailer. A gnarly spin of Little Red Riding Hood, the story tracks a kidnapping that takes a turn for the mythic once it falls under the canopy of wilderness.

Lucie Debay stars as Eve, who meets cute with a wolfish older man at a bar who pounces upon her when they’re alone, taking her prisoner. Eve eventually escapes into the woods, where she develops a desire for revenge that, in a fun twist, is aided by the creatures of the forest. “The forest was a defender of the innocent,” intones a narrator as her tormenters square off against birds, snakes, wolves, and even Eve herself, who appears to go full Braveheart.

Watch it below:

It’s a good year for punishing survival thrillers, as 2020's also seen the release of John Hyams’ Alone and Shawn Linden’s Hunter Hunter, both solid entries in the genre. As for Hunted, that hits Shudder on January 14.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

