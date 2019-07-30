Photo: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images)

Look, we can’t believe it, either, but the new Tool album that’s been percolating for, oh, 13 years is really, truly arriving on August 30. To help convince skeptical brains that this isn’t some cruel prank, the band has shared the LP’s title: Fear Inoculum, which sounds appropriately Tool-ian.

That’s not all, though. In anticipation of the release, the band is dropping its entire catalog onto streaming services. Until now, 1993’s Undertow, 1996’s Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, and 2006’s 10,000 Days were available only via CD, vinyl, and your rapidly deteriorating memory. As the band clarified in the below Instagram post, the albums hit the likes of Apple Music and Spotify this Friday, August 2.

Advertisement

[via Consequence Of Sound]

