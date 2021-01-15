For All Mankind's season 2 trailer comes in peace

Photo : Apple TV+

After emerging as one of Apple TV+’s most promising new series, Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind is suiting up for its second season premiere next month. Today, the nascent streamer shared a punchy new trailer for the series , which explores what it might have looked like had the USSR beat the U.S. to the Moon.

Season two picks up 10 years after the first, with the militarization of NASA amping up alongside the rise of the Cold War. As the Americans and Soviets prepare for intergalactic warfare to control the moon’s resource-rich sites, the characters are divided in their attempts to resist or capitalize upon the conflict. It’s all very dramatic, especially with the Eurythmics playing beneath it all.

Watch the trailer below:

For All Mankind’s second season premiere arrives on February 19, with new episodes dropping every following Friday on Apple TV+. A third season of the series has already been confirmed.