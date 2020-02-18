Foo Fighters to revisit 1995 tour stops on 25th anniversary tour

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Today in Confronting Your Mortality Through Pop Culture: Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters are hitting the road for a 25th anniversary tour. For what’s been dubbed the 2020 Van Tour, the rock outfit will forgo the luxuries of a conventional tour bus—what with its modern trappings like plumbing and beds —and instead opt to recapture the impoverished magic of burgeoning post-grunge band life by traveling in a van (so vintage! So cute!). In honor of their 25th anniversary, the Foo Fighters will retrace their steps from the 1995 tour, revisiting the cities they played back in the good ol’ days, when the world was first introduced to the siren call of the “Macarena,” and the O.J. Simpson trial rebranded “Must-See TV.” Unlike 1995, however, the group will play much bigger venues to accommodate their now- much larger fanbase.



The first line of the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour press release aptly reads, “Congratulations: You’re old!” And we couldn’t have said it better ourselves, except maybe to add something like, “you hag!” or “Can we use your AARP benefits?” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will preempt each show with preview of his upcoming documentary, What Drives Us, a “deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass E conoline and take their music to the people.” The doc features interviews with members of classic bands like Black Flag, the Dead Kennedys, and more.

Advertisement

Tickets for the Foo Fighters’ 2020 Van Tour are available via the band’s official site. Full list of tour dates below: