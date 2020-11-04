Foo Fighters to bring a little stability to the post-election SNL

Photo : Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Saturday Night Live is hoping to inject a little reliability into one of the most upsettingly uncertain weeks in recent American history; per Vulture, the NBC sketch show has announced that live TV stalwarts the Foo Fighters will serve as the musical guest on this Saturday’s post-election installment of the series, which will be hosted (in what’s apparently now a tradition) by stand-up stalwart Dave Chappelle.

Advertisement

Dave Grohel et al. have served as musical guest for the series seven times at this point , dating back all the way to 1995. (That’s to say nothing of their numerous stints on other live-ish TV series, including their near artist-in-residence run for Dave Letterman.) In other words, we can expect some deeply-comforting-at-this-point competence and professionalism , and also hopefully some “Everlong,” plus presumably something off the new album they were getting ready to release just ahead of the nigh-complete shutdown of the live music industry. (Grohl has, instead, made headlines of late by getting into a series of what we can only assume are incredibly bitter drumming competitions with young prodigy Nandi Bushell.)

Of course, there’s also the open question of what the hell Saturday Night Live is even going to look like this week; as we publish this story, it’s still not clear what the results of the 2020 election will be, which has got to be very stressful, not just on the writers, but on the people whose job it is to strap Jim Carrey into his Joe Biden costume and calibrate the tightness of his terrifying and unsettling grin.