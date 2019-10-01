Photo: Simone Joyner (Getty Images)

The Foo Fighters have been on tour for what seems like ever. But after hitting the Reading festival in England last month and then stopping by to headline the Rock In Rio Brasil festival, Consequence Of Sound reports that frontman Dave Grohl announced from the stage, “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record.” That’s good news for fans who have been waiting for new Foos music since 2017’s well-received Concrete And Gold, which featured radio-ready tracks like “Run” and “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins told COS a few months ago, “Well, from what I’ve heard from our fearless leader Dave Grohl, he has a lot of demos that he’s worked on and I think we’ll start, once this tour is over… I think not too soon after that we’ll start the process of putting the songs together as a band,” which Grohl’s announcement appears to confirm.

Last summer, Grohl told NME about his plans for his writing process for the new record, “There’s always something. I’m constantly writing but not always seriously, then at some point they become a little more formed… When I feel like they’re ready, that’s when I bring them to the band… There is one new song that would fucking destroy and I would love people to hear it.” Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait until next year to hear the new songs, as the new Foos album is tentatively scheduled for sometime in 2020, which is also the 25th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut.