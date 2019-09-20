Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

Area 51 raiders, this is your day to shine and the Foo Fighters damn well know it. Even if you don’t spot any otherworldly creatures on your alien-hunting mission, you can at least underscore your Naruto-run with a new live album from the rock outfit. Today, Foo Fighters released a new live album, Live at Roswell, that chronicles their June, 2005 performance at the Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico, the site of an alleged 1947 UFO crash.

The band’s founder and songwriter Dave Grohl is a self-proclaimed UFO nut (this interview is gold), and they held this concert in 2005 to celebrate that year’s In Your Honor. Only 500 special fans saw the show, but now, with this latest live release, you too can groove to live cuts of “In Your Honor,” “Stacked Actors,” “Monkey Wrench,” and “Free Me.”



Advertisement

We leave you with this PSA from the Foo Fighters themselves. Keep it in mind as you try to “see them aliens.”



[via Consequence of Sound]

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com