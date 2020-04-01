Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Florida gets wiped out by a comet in the trailer for Greenland, a Gerard Butler disaster flick

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsGerard ButlerMorena BaccarinGreenlandTrailerDisaster
4
Illustration for article titled Florida gets wiped out by a comet in the trailer for iGreenland, /ia Gerard Butler disaster flick
Screenshot: YouTube

How about an apocalyptic disaster flick to distract you from the horrors of our global pandemic? Ric Roman Waugh, who previously helmed the third entry in Gerard Butler’s increasingly insane Fallen series, is again teaming with the action star for Greenland, a disaster movie about an interstellar comet named Clarke.

Though the comet breaks apart in orbit, fragments of it begin crashing throughout the world, with the first chunk more or less turning Florida into a mess of swamp and dust. What follows is a race towards survival and lots of ominous looks at the sky. Hey, it seems to say, things could always be worse—the sky could quite literally be falling.

Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, and David Denman star in the film, which began life as a vehicle for Chris Evans and District 9's Neill Blomkamp, but has since descended into straight-to-VOD territory.

That’s probably for the best, since it’s still doubtful that theaters will be open by the film’s planned premiere date of June 12.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

