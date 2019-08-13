Photo: Bryan Bedder (Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

As noted by Loudwire, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is going to release a memoir later this year called Acid For The Children that reportedly clocks in at 400 pages. According to the book’s synopsis, it will take readers “on a deeply personal and revealing tour” of Flea’s “formative years,” from his childhood in Australia and the suburbs of New York to his eventual arrival at the beautiful paradise that is southern California. It also promises “hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations, and occasional flights of fantasy” as well as “dreamy, jazz-inflected prose,” all of which would sound pretty good if we weren’t talking about a guy associated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. (The book might be good and Flea’s prose might really be dreamy and jazz-inflected, it’s not his fault that he’s associated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Well, it is, but whatever.)

There are two weird omissions from that quick synopsis of Flea’s life, though: There’s no mention of his time harassing Marty McFly when he lived in Hill Valley in the ‘80s, and there’s no mention of his friendship with Koko, the gorilla that learned how to communicate with a special version of American Sign Language. A couple years before Koko died, Flea visited her and did a little jamming, with him saying that it was “the greatest thing that could ever happen” and Koko’s caretakers claiming that Flea was “one of her favorite musicians.” A talking gorilla said that she liked Flea! How can he not at least mention that?