Black Friday is traditionally the national day of retail mayhem. But as America stocks up for (at least at this point) voluntary home quarantine, people are sharing their shopping experiences on Twitter —and it’s not pretty.

Though European travel restrictions will go into effect Friday evening—and basically all public events (and Baby Yoda) have been canceled—there has been no indication the United States will order mandatory quarantines like China and Italy currently have in place. Still, toilet paper shelves across the country go empty.

And it’s not just the produce that’s getting manhandled.

But necessity is the mother of invention:

Stay safe out there, shoppers. And remember to be kind to the clerks.

