Game Of Thrones is officially over, but HBO’s fine collection of high-quality content isn’t going to stop just because the war for Westeros did! Tonight, HBO also released the very first proper teaser for season three of Westworld, and hot damn, it’s a weird one. For starters, the show about the robot cowboy theme park is decidedly not a show about a robot cowboy theme park anymore, with the entirety of the teaser dedicated to newcomer Aaron Paul’s dissatisfaction with the future world he finds himself living in—and by future world, we literally mean the world. This isn’t a theme park anymore, unless it’s a ridiculous mundane and elaborate one.



If this is all too different, though, that’s okay: Paul runs into a familiar face right at the end. Westworld returns to HBO in 2020.