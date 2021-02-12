Fired Mandalorian star Gina Carano thinks she’s part of the rebellion

Photo : Jesse Grant ( Getty Images )

Gina Carano’s social media’s been pretty alarming for a while, but the former Mandalorian star got booted off the hit Disney+ show for sharing anti-semitic rhetoric on her Instagram story. Carano posted the story— which, as our own William Hughes noted, “[ compared] modern-day treatment of political opponents online (insults, occasional bannings) to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany (actual, non-metaphorical murder on a soul-crushingly industrial scale) ”—earlier this week and the backlash was swift.

Now Carano’s been officially adopted by right-wingers as their hero of the week. Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro decided to swoop in and “save” Carano’s career, giving her the opportunity to make a movie in partnership with his site, The Daily Wire, as announced by Deadline.

Here’s the statement Carano shared with the site:

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Advertisement

Shapiro, of course, is overjoyed to work with Carano and get the attention. “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” he said to Deadline. He added, “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star,” he added.

In case you want to bash your head against your keyboard because Shapiro clearly doesn’t get Star Wars, it gets worse. Just look at Carano’s latest tweet:

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

So uh...who’s gonna break it to her?