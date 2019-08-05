



Photo: Warner Bros.

If you watched the third season of Stranger Things, you wondered for a moment why they recast Finn Wolfhard with some gangly kid you don’t recognize before realizing that, oh, right, puberty is real and sometimes terrifying. Once smol, Wolfhard is now very, very tall, which apparently proved itself to a be a road block for Andy Muschietti, who had plans on the Losers’ Club kids revisiting their roles in the upcoming It sequel. Luckily, though, the filmmaker was prepared, saying in an interview with Total Film magazine that, “from the beginning, we knew that that would be part of the budget, the visual effects to address that. So we’re going to de-age the kids.”

Advertisement

Not all of the kids, though. Muschietti says that Jaeden Martell and Sophia Lillis, who play Bill and Bev, respectively, look mostly the same as they did in the first film. He calls out Wolfhard, specifically, though, saying the young Richie Tozier “grew up quite a bit.” As such, prepare to see his uncanny, pre-pubescent mug floating eerily over a body that is no longer his. Will the same happen for Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, and Jeremy Ray Taylor? You’ll know when you watch it.

As Bloody Disgusting notes, this makes It: Chapter 2 the first movie to embrace the new technology, following Captain Marvel and upcoming films like Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Ang Lee’s Gemini Man. Soon, fingers crossed, we won’t need actors at all anymore.

Advertisement

Anyways, revisit the latest It: Chapter 2 trailer ahead of its September 6 opening.

[via Bloody Disgusting]