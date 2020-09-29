“You said you were going to fondle your sweaters.” Screenshot : USA Films

Walla-walla-hoo! (Walla-walla-hey!) After banding together for not one, but two hilarious spin-off series, the cast of Wet Hot American Summer is linking up yet again for a live read of the original film’s script. Your ticket to the virtual event comes in the form of a donation to the Biden Victory Fund, which you can make here.

Wet Hot director David Wain announced the event via his Instagram, sharing a clip revealing the returning cast members. They include OGs Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, David Hyde Pierce, Janeane Garofalo, Michael Ian Black, Molly Shannon, Marguerite Moreau, and Michael Showalter, as well as spin-off standouts like Chris Pine, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Cera, and John Slattery. Yes, Paul Rudd’s name is not listed, but there is the promise of “and more!” so maybe they’ve just y et to get a confirmation, what with Rudd tearing up New York City on his skateboard.

Together, the cast will read the original script in addition to “bonus selections” from the spin-offs. And while, yeah, we’ve seen plenty of these sorts of things over the last six months, it’s unlikely that this particular group will be content to read this particular movie as it exists on the page.

They’ll also conduct a Q&A, opening the door for each and every one of you to ask when Wet Hot American Summer: 30 Years Later is happening. It all goes down on Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Get more information here.