Back in 2017, Michelle Rodriguez declared that she’s done with the Fast And Furious series unless the producers commit showing “some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” a reference to the fact that the series has a bad habit of killing off its female characters or leaving them on the sidelines while the bros experience character growth (or at least the Fast And Furious equivalent) and the coolest stunts/fights. However, just a few months later, Rodriguez didn’t seem all that committed to the stance she had seemed so firm about. At that time, she noted that she had spoken to Vin Diesel about her concerns, and she confessed that she didn’t really want to walk away as much as she just wanted to make it clear how serious she was about the series’ need to add dimension to its female characters.

We still don’t know much about the next Fast And Furious, but whatever’s going on behind the scenes must sound good to Rodriguez, because she recently told Bloomberg that she has agreed to appear in the next entry in the ridiculous car racing/superhero movie series. Or maybe she’s just happy that a female-focused spin-off is apparently in the works? That doesn’t really fix the problem that the core series has, but we’ll have to wait until Fast And Furious 9 hits theaters next year to see how that all shakes out.

