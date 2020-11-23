Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Finding Forrester is becoming an NBC drama series now, dog

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
TVFinding ForresterSean Connery
7
Save
Finding Forrester stars Rob Brown and Sean Connery in 2001
Finding Forrester stars Rob Brown and Sean Connery in 2001
Photo: Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images

Did Sean Connery have some kind of clause in a contract somewhere preventing anyone from touching Finding Forrester until he died? Or did his recent death simply remind people that Finding Forrester exists and is a property that could stand to be milked a bit? Either way, Deadline says NBC is developing a TV adaptation of the 2000 Gus Van Sant film that starred Connery as a reclusive author who mentors a promising young Black author, with the new version coming from director Tim Story (of Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop, and, uh, Fantastic Four fame), NBA player Stephen Curry, and The Chi executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Advertisement

This new version will introduce some twists to the plot of the movie, with the younger mentee being a homeless teenage orphan trying to use his basketball skills to get into a prestigious boarding the school. The mentor, rather than a grumpy Scottish guy who once played James Bond, will be a reclusive Black lesbian author “whose career was ruined by public scandal” (as opposed to Connery’s character simply wallowing in his misery after writing one famous book). Of course, you can’t talk about Finding Forrester without talking about the reason the internet of today remembers it—and by “internet of today” we mean “internet of 20 years ago.” Will the Finding Forrester TV show have a “you’re the man now, dog” scene? A decade ago we would’ve said “of course,” but does anyone even remember when that was a meme? Hell, “memes” weren’t even a thing when that was a thing.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Daisy Ridley, throwing caution to the wind, weighs in on Skywalker ending, Baby Yoda egg scandal

Ken Jennings to step in as interim Jeopardy! host, with production starting next week

Jamie Loftus' new podcast unpacks how Nabokov’s Lolita has been "twisted" over the years

Rudy Giuliani's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season continues with people mocking his dumb shoes