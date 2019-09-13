Screenshot: The Terror: Infamy

The Terror: Infamy has embarked on a mission to shine a light on an infamous but rarely discussed chapter of American history: the internment of Japanese Americans from 1942 to 1945. That look into the past—both the nation’s and that of the Nakayama family, including Derek Mio’s Chester—has struggled to reach the same highs as the first installment of this anthology series for our own Sean T. Collins. But as Infamy passes the midseason mark, revelations are on the horizon for our protagonist (and viewers). In “Taizo,” the sixth episode of the season, the once-idealistic Chester has returned from his tour of duty, having failed to protect his growing family from the yurei. The question now is whether he’s shaken the thing for good, or if he faces future misfortune. This exclusive clip from the upcoming episode suggests poor Chester hasn’t exorcised a thing from his life.

“Taizo” airs Monday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.