Great Job Internet

Finally, Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge has become a real video game

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Filed to:TV
TVThe SimpsonsLee Carvallo's Putting ChallengeBonestorm
Illustration for article titled Finally, iLee Carvallos Putting Challenge/i has become a real video game
Screenshot: High Quality Simpsons (YouTube)

For the last 25 years, we’ve yearned to try Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge, the most exciting new video game of the 1995 holiday season. Thanks to Aaron Demeter, our long wait has paid off. Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge is finally a real, playable game—and it’s free, so you don’t even have to steal it from the mall, deeply disappointing your mom, to check it out.

Former Simpsons showrunner Bill Oakley tweeted out a link to the game, which captures the thrilling sports action we’ve dreamed of experiencing for ourselves ever since watching Bart play it in a classic Simpsons credits joke. Sit down at your computer, pretend it’s Christmas morning, and enjoy putting with Carvallo by following his golfing advice from a drop down menu or, better yet, ignoring him completely to repeatedly throw down some power drives. It’s just as exciting as The Simpsons made it seem—way better than plunking quarters into a My Dinner With Andre arcade cabinet.

Still, even though we can now play Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge to our heart’s content, let’s hope we won’t be waiting around, driving golf balls into parking lots forever. Somebody needs to create a playable version of Bonestorm soon or, well, they can go to hell.

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

