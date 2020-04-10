Finally, an actual premiere date for the Reno 911! revival

Image : Quibi

Thus far, one of Quibi’s more promising properties is the long-awaited revival that we have yet to see. Since announcing the return of Comedy Central’s six-season favorite Reno 911!, the short-form streaming platform has remained quiet about the premiere date of the seventh season. Now, after a solid teaser and three daily Zoom briefings, we’ve got an actual date commit to our surely packed calendars. Per Quibi, the Reno County Sheriff’s Department returns to duty on May 4.

Quibi and producing partners Comedy Central have brought back the original cast for a condensed version of the hit, converting the once-half hour show into shorter, 10 minute-long ride-alongs to match the rest of the platform’s programming. The new format should, in theory, prove to be a better fit for the largely improvised show, which was usually held together with a thinly threaded plot. Creators and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon have returned to write and perform in the new season. Danny DeVito has also returned to executive produce.

Quibi is currently offering the first 90 days free for anyone who signs up. T-Mobile customers with the unlimited family plan can get the service for a whole year, for free. After that, ad-supported subscriptions cost $4.99 per month. But b efore you download the app , check out our reviews of their current slate of content first . Hopefully Reno 911! can wow us a little more than the rest of it did.