Final girls unite: We've got at least 4 more seasons of American Horror Story to get through

Photo : Kurt Iswarienko ( FX )

As Ryan Murphy turns Netflix into the Ryan Murphy Network, the creator’s OG shows continue to fester on his previous home of FX. And, per FX head John Landgraf, that won’t be stopping anytime soon. His face half-cast in shadow, a sharp grin splitting flesh, Landgraf sent a tremor of dread throughout the TCAs when he announced that American Horror Story, the exhausting anthology series Murphy debuted back in 2011, has been renewed for three more seasons. And that’s saying nothing of the upcoming 10th season, which will air later this year. So, basically, we, the final girls of FX’s viewership, need to survive at least four more seasons of this show. Folks, our odds of survival are slim.

The good news is that last year’s season, the slasher-aping 1984, eschewed the veneer of self-seriousness that’s plagued the show in past seasons by joyously embracing camp and cliche. One hopes that will continue to be the case and that Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk won’t, who knows, do a season about Trump’s impeachment trial or some garbage.

Oh god, we just spoke that into existence, didn’t we?