Oscar Isaac is Sony's new Solid Snake

Photo : Christopher Jue , Screenshot : Konami

Well, it took more than a year to become official, but, after director Jordan Vogt-Roberts revealed he’d long envisioned Oscar Isaac as his Solid Snake and Isaac himself said he’d love to play the character, Sony has confirmed (via Deadline) that its Metal Gear Solid adaptation will star the in-demand actor.



Hideo Kojima’s long-running stealth-action series launched on the Nintendo way back in 1987, persevering throughout the decades to unspool an elaborate mythology and become one of the oddest franchises in all of gaming. It’s unclear at this point how much of Sony’s movie will incorporate the franchise’s five decades of in-game history, but, considering Isaac’s playing Solid Snake and not Naked Snake, Solidus Snake, or Punished “Venom” Snake (and, you know, it’s called Metal Gear Solid), it’s likely the story will align in some way with 1998's Metal Gear Solid. It’s not like they’re going to make a Metal Gear movie without Psycho Mantis.

Now that the ball’s rolling, Metal Gear fans will no doubt be dreaming up their own choices for who should play franchise icons like Mantis, Revolver Ocelot, Otacon, and Liquid Snake (lotsa Snakes), not to mention Sons of Liberty’s Raiden, one of the most despised characters in gaming history.

They’ll have plenty of time to do so, too, as it’s unlikely this one launches anytime soon. Isaac’s got a full plate that includes a leading role in the MCU as Moon Knight. Still, it’s a big get for Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) and screenwriter Derek Connolly, the scribe behind Jurassic World and its sequel.