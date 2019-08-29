Illustration for article titled Felicity Jones takes Eddie Redmayne for a ride in The Aeronauts trailer
Screenshot: The Aeronauts

If Brad Pitt blasting off into space is too out there for you, the forthcoming The Aeronauts stays a little closer to home. Directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders), the film is based on the work of James Glaisher, a British meteorologist, astronomer, and pioneering balloonist, or aeronaut. Those passions combine in the film, which sees Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) try to break an altitude record for a hot-air balloon expedition. He gets a lift from Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones, who co-starred with Redmayne in The Theory Of Everything), a rich widow who, wouldn’t you know it, flouts convention like many a Felicity Jones character.

Like a lot of biographical films, The Aeronauts apparently takes some liberties—the real Glaisher made most of his expeditions with Henry Coxwell, not a fictional widow. But Amazon reportedly wanted to recapture Redmayne and Jones’ Theory Of Everything magic. We’ll see how that pays off when The Aeronauts wafts into theaters on December 6.

Advertisement