Photo: Paul Marotta (Getty Images)

Six months after the details of Operation Varsity Blues rocked the public, Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the college bribery scam, per Variety. Judge Indira Talwani also ordered the actress to pay a $30,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service, on top of a year of supervised release. Prior to her sentencing, Huffman tearfully apologized to the court. “I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong,” she said. “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.” A week prior, Huffman wrote a letter attempting to explain her reasoning behind her criminal actions, stating that in her “desperation to be a good mother” she paid for the boost in her daughter’s SAT scores in an attempt to give her “a fair shot.” The judge addressed the assertion while issuing her verdict.

“Trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this,” Talwani said. “The outrage in this case is a system that is already so distorted by money and privilege in the first place… You took the step of having one more advantage to put your child ahead.”

Advertisement

Huffman, along with 13 others implicated in the scandal, plead guilty back in April. Lori Loughin, the other headlining actress in this case, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli took a different approach by pleading not guilty and refusing any plea deals. They await trial and could face up to 20 years in prison each, if found guilty.