Felicity Huffman reports to prison

Last month Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy “to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000” to Rick Singer, the creator of the vast conspiracy known as Varsity Blues, “as part of a scheme to cheat on the SATs and boost her daughter’s test scores,” says CNN. Today, she begins her sentence at a federal prison in Dublin, California, which CNN describes as “a ‘low security’ prison with 1,235 female inmates in Alameda County, about 35 miles outside of San Francisco.”

The two weeks don’t constitute Huffman’s entire sentence, which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani: She also has to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. A statement from Felicity Huffman’s representative reads as follows:

Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed—one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service—when she is released.

Huffman is most famous for her roles on the TV shows Desperate Housewives and Sports Night. She was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 movie Transamerica. She recently appeared in the acclaimed Netflix miniseries When They See Us.