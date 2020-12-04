Fear The Walking Dead renewed for a 7th season

Mosey Past The Walking Dead, Pard’ner Photo : Ryan Green/AMC

At some point, doesn’t our Fear of The Walking Dead have to mellow out a little? Sure, they’re zombies. (Sorry, “groaners,” or whatever “We’re not using the zed word” nickname the show has settled on of late.) But at some point, doesn’t even the threat of being devoured by undead monstrosities have to transition into a world where we merely Begrudgingly Accept The Walking Dead? Get Annoyed By The Walking Dead? Feel Mild But Persistent Ennui Re: The Walking Dead, We Guess?

Appa rently not: Entertainment Weekly reports that AMC is perfectly happy to continue to Fear The Walking Dead, renewing the zombie spin-off series for a 7th season this week. The series, which began airing back in 2015, purported to tell the opening days of the zombie outbreak seen in its parent show, but has now kind of evolved into its own separate, but equally brutal thing. The series originally starred Kim Dickens and Cliff Curtis, but, well, you know how long-term engagements on this particular media franchise tend to go; Lennie James currently leads the series via his original Walking Dead character Morgan, while Colman Domingo, Maggie Grace, and last-original-cast-member-still-standing Alycia Debnam-Carey all co-star.

The news creates the potential that Fear might, improbably, become the final Walking Dead series still running; its parent show is set to wrap up, at long last, with an 11th season that’ll begin airing in 2021, while fellow spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air its second and final season that same year. (Of course, there’s also that Daryl and Carol show still supposedly in the works, because if there’s one thing this franchise shares with its primary draw, it’s that they’re ridiculously difficult to kill.)