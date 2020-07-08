Screenshot : She Dies Tomorrow

Convinced you’re going to die every time your chest tightens? Boy, does Amy Seimetz have a movie for you. The prolific artist—she’s acted in cult hits like Upstream Color and You’re Next in addition to co-creating Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience and writing and directing 2012's Sun Don’t Shine—returns next month with She Dies Tomorrow, an atmospheric mind-melter that was one of our favorite films to come out of this year’s SXSW Film Festival.

She Dies Tomorrow stars Kate Lyn Sheil as a woman who becomes convinced she’ll die the following day, a fear that swiftly begins spreading (and “infecting”) those in her orbit. “As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her,” reads a synopsis, “Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.” Our own Katie Rife called it “terrifying and disorienting,” adding that it had “ inventive, invigorating visual panache to spare.”

That’s evident from the new trailer, which you can check out below.

The eclectic ensemble is rounded out by Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Messina, Josh Lucas, and Jane Adams, as well as TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and You’re Next director Adam Wingard.

She Dies Tomorrow will play at select drive-in theaters beginning on July 31, and will hit on-demand services a week later on August 7.