Vin Diesel Photo : Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

We’re here with some sad news for Fast And Furious fans: According to Deadline, the series that once seemed like it could—and should—go on forever will soon be coming to an end, with Universal announcing that it’s going to make two more Fast And Furious movies before packing up Dom’s old Charger and driving it off into the sunset. That’ll bring the series up to 11, with Fast And Furious 9 set to come out next year after having its release delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. That means it’ll still be a while before we have to say goodbye to the old family, but the end of their increasingly ridiculous adventures is, unfortunately, in sight.



There is a slight silver-lining to all of this, at least, with Deadline saying that Justin Lin—the director who turned this series from a joke to a legitimate blockbuster franchise—will be returning for Fast And Furious 10 and Fast And Furious 11. He previously directed Tokyo Drift, Fast And Furious, Fast Five, and Fast And Furious 6 before returning for Fast 9, so this seems like the right move for the end of this series. Deadline says Universal is just now starting to “put the final two vehicles together” (get it?), so we don’t know what to expect plot or character-wise.



Will Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham return to the mothership or will the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off series continue on? Will Gal Gadot come back even though she’s famous on her own now? Will Paul Walker’s family get their wish and find some way to bring Brian O’Conner back? Considering that multiple Fast 9 stars have been unable to avoid accidentally confirming that someone goes to space in this next movie, there are only so many ways for this series to keep one-upping itself. That being said, i f Justin Lin happens to be reading this, we have a suggestion that’s going to blow his damn mind: Johnny Utah. Make it happen!

