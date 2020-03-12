Fast And Furious 9 delayed to 2021 over coronavirus

Vin Diesel as the Fast And Furious 9 announcement event Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, Fast And Furious 9 has followed No Time To Die and A Quiet Place Part II in delaying its release date over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Those two movies were both close to release and had already been pumping money into their respective marketing rollouts, but this seems like a slightly safer decision on Fast 9's part. The movie was supposed to come out in May, so it still had a little bit of time before Universal started flooding commercial breaks and billboards with stuff about Vin Diesel and John Cena being brothers who fight. Still, this is going to be a much more dramatic delay than the James Bond movie moving to later this year, as Fast 9 is now being bumped all the way to April 2, 2021—nearly a whole year, in other words.

The Fast And Furious Twitter account shared a statement about the delay, saying it was done with “with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.” You can see the statement below. Also, yes, they typically drink Coronas in these movies, and we wanted to point that out before you had a chance to do it (even though we don’t think it’s especially funny to point that out).