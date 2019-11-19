Fargo and Legion's Noah Hawley will write and direct the next Star Trek movie

Sorry, Quentin Tarantino: Your Star Trek thing is going to the back of the line. According to Deadline, the actual next Star Trek movie is going to be directed by Fargo and Legion mastermind Noah Hawley, presumably on the strength of his recent feature directorial debut Lucy In The Sky—which was also about space, among… other things. We don’t know much about w hat Hawley is planning for this, but Deadline says it will continue along with J.J. Abrams’ rebooted Star Trek timeline, with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg, and Karl Urban returning to the Enterprise for the first time since 2016's Star Trek Beyond (it feels like it’s been longer than that, but time has been moving at a tortuously slow pace since 2016 for other reasons). Speaking of Abrams, him and his Bad Robot production company will be on board to produce.

Abrams is also working with Tarantino on that R-rated Star Trek movie that we still really doubt will ever happen, but either way, Hawley’s movie will be next “real” Trek movie.