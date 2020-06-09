Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Fantasia Fest reveals 2020 virtual lineup

britthayes
Britt Hayes
Filed to:Film
FilmFantasia Film FestivalhorrorNeil MarshallBrea Grant
Illustration for article titled Fantasia Fest reveals 2020 virtual lineup
Photo: 12 Hour Shift (Fantasia Festival)

Fantasia Fest, the international genre festival held annually in Montreal, isn’t taking any risks this year. Although the festival takes place from late August to early September, and some movie theaters are starting the slow process of reopening, organizers have moved the 24th edition of the festival online due to—you guessed it—coronavirus concerns (please do not use this as a band name, we beg you). Today, the fest officially unveiled its first wave lineup, which includes new films from the likes of Neil Marshall, Brea Grant, and Nobuhiko Obayashi. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions of Festival Scope and Shift72’s streaming platform, Fantasia’s virtual festival will only be available for residents of Canada.

But if you live in Canada and you’re able to virtually attend, these are some of the titles you can look forward to seeing at this year’s Fantasia Fest, which takes place (online) from August 20 to September 2. More details can be found at the festival’s official website.

#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
USA
World Premiere

12 HOUR SHIFT
Dir. Brea Grant
USA
International Premiere

A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian Premiere

COME TRUE
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere

THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere

FRIED BARRY
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian Premiere

KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India/UK
World Premiere

LABYRINTH OF CINEMA
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian Premiere

LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
USA
International Premiere

LUCKY
Dir. Natasha Kermani
USA
International Premiere

THE OLD MAN MOVIE
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American Premiere

THE RECKONING
Dir. Neil Marshall
UK
Special Screening

SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American Premiere

SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian Premiere

TEZUKA’S BARBARA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American Premiere

TIME OF MOULTING
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American Premiere

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere

UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden
World Premiere

THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere

UNEARTH
Dirs. John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies
USA
World Premiere

YUMMY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec Premiere

