Fantasia Fest reveals 2020 virtual lineup

Photo : 12 Hour Shift ( Fantasia Festival )

Fantasia Fest, the international genre festival held annually in Montreal, isn’t taking any risks this year. Although the festival takes place from late August to early September, and some movie theaters are starting the slow process of reopening, organizers have moved the 24th edition of the festival online due to—you guessed it—coronavirus concerns (please do not use this as a band name, we beg you). Today, the fest officially unveiled its first wave lineup, which includes new films from the likes of Neil Marshall, Brea Grant, and Nobuhiko Obayashi. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions of Festival Scope and Shift72’s streaming platform, Fantasia’s virtual festival will only be available for residents of Canada.



But if you live in Canada and you’re able to virtually attend, these are some of the titles you can look forward to seeing at this year’s Fantasia Fest, which takes place (online) from August 20 to September 2. More details can be found at the festival’s official website.

#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM

Dir. Lloyd Kaufman

USA

World Premiere

12 HOUR SHIFT

Dir. Brea Grant

USA

International Premiere

A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS

Dir. Eduardo Rivero

Mexico

Canadian Premiere

COME TRUE

Dir. Anthony Scott Burns

Canada

World Premiere

THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW

Dir. Thomas Robert Lee

Canada

World Premiere

FRIED BARRY

Dir. Ryan Kruger

South Africa

Canadian Premiere

KRIYA

Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan

India/UK

World Premiere

LABYRINTH OF CINEMA

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi

Japan

Canadian Premiere

LAPSIS

Dir. Noah Hutton

USA

International Premiere

LUCKY

Dir. Natasha Kermani

USA

International Premiere

THE OLD MAN MOVIE

Dir. Oskar Lehemaa

Estonia

North American Premiere

THE RECKONING

Dir. Neil Marshall

UK

Special Screening

SLEEP (Schlaf)

Dir. Michael Venus

Germany

North American Premiere

SPECIAL ACTORS

Dir. Shinichiro Ueda

Japan

Canadian Premiere

TEZUKA’S BARBARA

Dir. Macoto Tezuka

Japan

North American Premiere

TIME OF MOULTING

Dir. Sabrina Mertens

Germany

North American Premiere

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY

Dir. Henrik Von Sydow

Sweden

World Premiere

UNDERGODS

Dir. Chino Moya

UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden

World Premiere

THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)

Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda

Argentina

World Premiere

UNEARTH

Dirs. John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies

USA

World Premiere

YUMMY

Dir. Lars Damoiseaux

Belgium

Quebec Premiere