Fangoria's Porno delivers the shivers in this exclusive clip from its spine-tingling score

Image : Fangoria

Porno, a movie whose provocative title is justified by its sleazy (and funny) brand of throwback horror, is bound to ooze its way into your orbit this Halloween. But Keola Racela’s film resonates beyond its gory tale of a sex demon and the small-town movie theater it’s unleashed upon. Carla Patullo’s atmospheric score, for example, is bound to clang against your brain as the season’s darkness descends . Thankfully , Porno’s official soundtrack arrives on Friday, and The A.V. Club is ecstatic to share an exclusive sneak preview.

Advertisement

Below, you can hear “Don’t Lose Your Edge,” a smoky and eerily playful blend of haunting vocalizations, hissing specters, and shadowy instrumentation. If you want your house to feel even more haunted than it already is, play this on repeat. The ghosts (and demons!) will love it. Hear it below.

“The ‘Don’t Lose Your Edge’ track overlaps two scenes,” Patullo tells us of the track. “I don’t want to give too much away, but in the first half, one of the characters named Abe is being drawn closer into the clutches of the demon. You can hear her calling him in the music through seductive siren-like calls combined with creepy and breathy vocalizations. But then the second half is a bit sweeter because it’s more about the naivety of the other characters and their earnest attempt to stop the demon.”

Advertisement

She elaborates on her process in a press release:

As I wrote music for this film, I mainly relied on my gut instincts. I’m a singer and that’s my primary instrument, and the first thing I thought about conceptually was to pair my voice with Lilith, the demon. It was a visceral instinct, and with this film, I’m really happy with that decision. I tested out and played with many different types of vocalizations that I could use throughout and layer such as sighing, screaming, breathing, etc., and then manipulating those with amps and other distortions.

Advertisement

Porno is available to rent via Amazon, and its soundtrack will be available via Lakeshore Records this Friday, September 11. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

Watch the film’s trailer below.