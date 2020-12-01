Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

There’s a baked-in pressure to be pals with people who have the same name as you, let alone surnames that also share similarities. An understanding of the other, after all, helps when casual fans accidentally conflate the two of you in their minds. Thankfully, Phoebes Bridgers and Waller-Bridge were more than happy to transcend their superficial bond to create a collaboration of their own. The result: A gorgeous and evocative music video for Bridgers’ “Savior Complex”—a standout from this year’s Punisher—directed by Waller-Bridge, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner behind Fleabag.

Paul Mescal, the Emmy-nominated English hunk from Hulu’s Normal People, stars in the video as a shaken and bloodied ne’er-do-well who can’t shake the adorable dog on his tail. The enigmatic dog, a press release tells us, is known only as Charlotte. Bridgers, meanwhile, haunts our anti-hero from tractors, paintings, and hotel doorways.

You can watch it over on Facebook.

After a wild 2019 in which she scooped up numerous awards and hosted SNL, Waller-Bridge has appeared on HBO’s His Dark Materials and Run (which she also executive produced). Bridgers, meanwhile, has capitalized on the acclaim of Punisher with a new EP, Copycat Killer, and raised money for charity with her covers of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December.” She’ll appear on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, performing “Savior Complex” from L.A.’s Magic Castle. Ed Alonzo cameo? Fingers crossed.