Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Famous Phoebes collide with Phoebe Bridgers video directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
MusicMusic VideosPhoebe BridgersPhoebe Waller-BridgePaul MescalPunisherSavior Complex
Save
Illustration for article titled Famous Phoebes collide with Phoebe Bridgers video directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Photo: Michael Loccisano (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

There’s a baked-in pressure to be pals with people who have the same name as you, let alone surnames that also share similarities. An understanding of the other, after all, helps when casual fans accidentally conflate the two of you in their minds. Thankfully, Phoebes Bridgers and Waller-Bridge were more than happy to transcend their superficial bond to create a collaboration of their own. The result: A gorgeous and evocative music video for Bridgers’ “Savior Complex”—a standout from this year’s Punisher—directed by Waller-Bridge, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner behind Fleabag.

Advertisement

Paul Mescal, the Emmy-nominated English hunk from Hulu’s Normal People, stars in the video as a shaken and bloodied ne’er-do-well who can’t shake the adorable dog on his tail. The enigmatic dog, a press release tells us, is known only as Charlotte. Bridgers, meanwhile, haunts our anti-hero from tractors, paintings, and hotel doorways.

Advertisement

You can watch it over on Facebook.

After a wild 2019 in which she scooped up numerous awards and hosted SNL, Waller-Bridge has appeared on HBO’s His Dark Materials and Run (which she also executive produced). Bridgers, meanwhile, has capitalized on the acclaim of Punisher with a new EP, Copycat Killer, and raised money for charity with her covers of Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December.” She’ll appear on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, performing “Savior Complex” from L.A.’s Magic Castle. Ed Alonzo cameo? Fingers crossed.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club
The Terminator makes Arnold a star—and changes action cinema forever
Fans ask Disney and Marvel to #SaveDaredevil now that the rights have reverted back from Netflix
The Undoing offers up answers but not enough resolution in a car chase-filled finale
It's hard to distinguish between Ready Player Two parodies and excerpts from the real book